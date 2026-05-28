Jeremy Fears Jr. gives Izzo his Big Ten engine back

Jeremy Fears Jr. withdrew from the 2026 NBA draft on May 27 and will return to Michigan State for his redshirt junior season, keeping the Spartans’ primary ball-handler and top offensive organizer in East Lansing for 2026-27. The decision, confirmed through his return announcement and his draft withdrawal, restores the one player on the roster who already proved he can run a high-level Big Ten offense possession after possession.

For Tom Izzo, that changes the shape of next season right away. Michigan State no longer has to replace elite playmaking at point guard, and the offense can stay built around an experienced creator who already knows how to generate shots for himself and everyone around him.

Why Fears changes the ceiling

Jeremy Fears Jr. did not just have a solid 2025-26 season. He averaged 15.0 points and 9.4 assists per game, led the nation in assists, and earned AP All-Big Ten first-team and AP All-America second-team honors during a breakout year detailed in his draft entry coverage.

That stat line matters because it identifies exactly what Michigan State gets back. Fears is a proven high-volume distributor, and that is the hardest role to replace on a college roster. Teams can patch minutes on the wing or in the frontcourt. Replacing 9.4 assists per game is a completely different problem.

ESPN’s player page lists Jeremy Fears Jr. at 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 9.4 assists across 35 games in 2025-26, reinforcing how steady his production was over the full season. That profile is available here.

Michigan State keeps its offensive organizer

The biggest shift in the 2026-27 outlook is role certainty. Jeremy Fears Jr. is already established as Michigan State’s lead initiator, which means Izzo enters the offseason with the most important backcourt job settled.

That gives the Spartans structure before anything else. Returning veterans and newcomers can slot around a point guard who already controls tempo, creates passing windows, and handles the ball in the spots that matter most.

Without Fears, Michigan State would have been staring at a full reset in the backcourt. Someone else would have needed to absorb the decision-making, the passing volume, and the burden of creating offense late in possessions. With Fears back, that burden stays with a player who already handled it at an All-America level.

The pre-draft process still mattered

Fears entered the draft on April 10 while maintaining college eligibility, which kept the door open for a return after going through the pre-draft process. That decision was part of his original draft declaration, and it gave him a chance to gather feedback without closing off Michigan State.

His withdrawal came close to the deadline, which left uncertainty around the roster until late May. Once he pulled out and returned, Michigan State got clarity at the most important position on the floor.

That timing is part of why the decision feels so important for the Spartans. Izzo now gets to build summer and fall around a known engine instead of spending those months searching for a new one.

The honors back up the production

Fears’ season was not driven by volume alone. The national recognition matched the numbers.

Michigan State announced on March 31 that Jeremy Fears Jr. was selected to the John R. Wooden Award All-America Team, placing him among 10 players chosen for that group. The school’s release is here.

That matters for next season because Michigan State is not bringing back a productive guard in a general sense. The Spartans are bringing back a player who was recognized nationally as one of the sport’s top performers and who now returns as the clear center of their offensive identity.

Why this fits Izzo’s roster better than starting over

Izzo’s best teams usually have clarity at point guard. Michigan State does not have to spend the offseason guessing who will settle the offense, who will deliver entry passes, or who will control the pace in late-clock situations. Jeremy Fears Jr. already owns that role.

That continuity carries into every other lineup decision. Guards can play off the ball more naturally. Wings can run the floor knowing the pass can find them. Bigs can expect touches in rhythm instead of learning a new delivery system from scratch.

College teams can look deep on paper and still stall if the primary creator is unsettled. Michigan State avoids that problem by bringing back the player who led the country in assists.

Preseason expectations are going to rise

Jeremy Fears Jr.’s return also changes how Michigan State will be viewed nationally. ESPN’s draft coverage indicated a return would put him in position to be a preseason All-American, and that kind of player shapes how a roster is judged before a season even starts.

Those projections still have to play out on the floor, but the baseline is different now. A team led by an All-America point guard with proven production starts closer to the top of the Big Ten conversation than a team trying to replace its offensive organizer in June.

That does not guarantee Michigan State anything. It does mean the Spartans enter 2026-27 with the most important ingredient for a title push already in place: a point guard who has shown he can create efficient offense over an entire season.

The next question for Michigan State

With Fears back, the focus shifts from uncertainty to lineup optimization. Izzo now has his lead guard locked in, and the next question is which surrounding combinations turn Jeremy Fears Jr.’s playmaking into the most reliable scoring groups once the season starts.