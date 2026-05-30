Jeremy Fears Jr. Returns to Lead Michigan State

Jeremy Fears Jr. is returning to Michigan State for the 2026-27 season after withdrawing from the 2026 NBA Draft before the college deadline. That keeps Tom Izzo’s lead guard in East Lansing and locks Michigan State back into an offense built around ball screens, pace control, and a guard who already handled nearly every setup duty last season.

Fears announced the move late on May 27 and will return for his redshirt junior season, giving Michigan State continuity at the most important spot on the floor. Instead of replacing its primary creator, Michigan State can keep building around the same decision-maker who drove the offense in 2025-26.

Michigan State keeps its top organizer

Fears played 35 games in 2025-26 and averaged 15.2 points, 9.4 assists, and 2.4 rebounds. He shot 43.1% from the field, 32.1% from 3-point range, and 88.5% at the line.

Michigan State’s official stats credit him with 533 points and 328 assists. That 328-assist total confirms how much of the Michigan State offense ran through him. He was not just initiating sets, he was creating the shape of possessions from start to finish.

When Fears entered the draft on April 10, he kept his NCAA eligibility in place. His return now spares Michigan State from a full reset at point guard and keeps one of college basketball’s most productive passers in the lineup.

Why the fit matters right away

For Izzo, this is about structure as much as production. Fears gives Michigan State a proven ballhandler who can get the team into offense, create late in the clock, and keep teammates in spots where they can finish plays instead of forcing difficult looks off the bounce.

His free-throw mark matters too. A guard shooting 88.5% at the line gives Michigan State a steady late-game option with the ball. If the 3-point percentage climbs from 32.1%, the floor opens even more for Michigan State’s wings and screen-and-roll actions.

The next lineup question shifts beside him

Fears’ return changes the offseason conversation. Michigan State no longer has to search for a new lead creator. The real competition now centers on which guard or wing earns the biggest role next to him and which lineup combinations can turn his passing into cleaner half-court offense.

That makes backcourt deployment one of the first things to watch heading into 2026-27. With Fears back, Michigan State can keep the ball in experienced hands and use the preseason to sort out who complements him best as a secondary scorer, spacer, or downhill option in the rotation.