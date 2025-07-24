Former Detroit Lions RB Jermar Jefferson Finds New Home

It’s been a long and winding road for Jermar Jefferson, but the former Detroit Lions seventh-round pick is getting another shot at sticking in the NFL, this time with the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans officially announced the signing of Jefferson on Wednesday, giving the 2021 draft pick a new opportunity after spending the better part of four years fighting for a foothold in Detroit.

Former Lions RB Jermar Jefferson signed with the Titans after four seasons in Detroit.

He appeared in 7 games as a rookie but spent most of his time on the practice squad.

The Lions’ RB depth chart (Gibbs, Montgomery, etc.) left him little room to grow.

Tennessee presents a new challenge with Pollard and Spears leading the backfield.

Jefferson is a long shot to make the roster, but don’t count him out just yet.

Jefferson’s journey is the epitome of what life is like for fringe NFL players. Drafted in the seventh round out of Oregon State, he flashed some promise early but never quite got the chance to stick in Detroit’s crowded backfield. Now, he’s hoping to crack the roster in Tennessee, and that’s not going to be easy either.

A Crowded Backfield in Detroit

Jefferson had his best shot back in his rookie year. He appeared in seven games in 2021, logging 15 carries for 74 yards and punching in two touchdowns. Not bad for a late-round pick.

But after that? The Lions kept adding talent at the position like it was going out of style:

Jamaal Williams arrived and became a fan favorite.

David Montgomery signed and became a key piece of the offense.

Jahmyr Gibbs was taken 12th overall and quickly became the star of the backfield.

Sione Vaki was drafted as a versatile weapon.

Craig Reynolds became the reliable utility man and earned the trust of coaches.

There just wasn’t room for Jefferson anymore, at least not on the 53-man roster.

Fresh Start in Tennessee… But Another Uphill Battle

Now, Jefferson joins a Titans backfield led by Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, two explosive playmakers who aren’t going anywhere. That means Jefferson is going to have to really show something in camp and preseason if he wants to make the final cut.

Still, he brings experience, perseverance, and a bit of a chip on his shoulder. That’s not nothing in a league where opportunities are slim and stories like his often end with a quiet exit.

The Bottom Line

Jermar Jefferson never really got his shot in Detroit. Now, he gets to try again in Tennessee. The odds may not be in his favor, but after four seasons grinding behind the scenes, it’s clear he’s not afraid of hard work. Here’s hoping he finally gets a real chance to prove what he can do.