Jerry Jacobs sounds off on Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

During an appearance on Sirius XM's NFL Rewind, Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs expressed his unwavering confidence in quarterback Jared Goff. Jacobs believes that Goff is among the top five quarterbacks in the NFC, acknowledging his skill and underrated status. Despite the doubters in the media, Jacobs admires Goff's humility and determination to prove them wrong.

Jacobs sounds off on Goff

Jacobs considers Goff to be an excellent quarterback and eagerly anticipates seeing him defy expectations. If Goff can replicate his performance from the last few months of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions offense has the potential to be formidable in 2023.

“Jared Goff is the best quarterback, he's really top five in the NFC if you want to be honest if you pull the stat stuff and all that,” the Arkansas State product commented. “I'm gonna be honest, I've played against a lot of quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers would be in my top five, but Jared Goff's up there. Everybody sleep on my dog and I love how he take it in, like he don't be cocky or nothing like that. He just soak it in and play ball to this game, that type of reaction. He's a great quarterback and I can't wait for him to you know, go out and prove everybody wrong.”

Key Points

Jacobs, a veteran cornerback for the Lions, praised Goff during an interview on Sirius XM's NFL Rewind.

Jacobs believes that Goff is one of the best quarterbacks and considers him to be among the top five in the NFC.

Despite the media's skepticism, Jacobs appreciates Goff's humble attitude and his ability to handle criticism.

Goff's determination to prove his detractors wrong resonates with Jacobs, and he eagerly anticipates Goff's performance on the field.

Jacobs expects the Detroit Lions' offense to excel in 2023 if Goff can replicate his impressive performance from the latter part of the 2022 season.

Bottom Line: Goff's Opportunity to Prove Himself

Jerry Jacobs' endorsement of Jared Goff highlights the quarterback's opportunity to prove his worth on the field. Despite the doubters, Goff has the support of his team, which can serve as a source of motivation and inspiration. The upcoming season presents a chance for Goff to showcase his skills and silence his critics. With the potential for a strong offensive performance from the Detroit Lions, Goff has the opportunity to exceed expectations and solidify his position as a top quarterback in the NFC. All eyes will be on him as he embraces the challenge and strives to lead the team to success.