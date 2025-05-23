Former Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs Lands NFL Workout

Jerry Jacobs could be on his way back to playing in the NFL.

After battling back from injury and flashing big-play potential in Detroit, Jerry Jacobs is working to earn another NFL shot—this time in New England.

Jacobs is proof that grit doesn’t go out of style in the NFL

The former Detroit Lions cornerback, who went from undrafted rookie to starting in key games at Ford Field, is now looking to write the next chapter of his story—this time with the New England Patriots.

According to reports, Jacobs recently worked out for the Patriots, hoping to land a roster spot and revive his pro career in Foxborough.

From undrafted to undeniable

Jacobs’ story is classic underdog: undrafted out of Arkansas, signed by the Lions in 2021, and immediately turned heads with his physical play and energy.

Rookie year (2021): 13 games, 7 pass breakups, 34 tackles—before an ACL injury ended his season early.

13 games, 7 pass breakups, 34 tackles—before an ACL injury ended his season early. 2022: Returned midseason, started 8 games, made steady contributions, including 1 interception

Returned midseason, started 8 games, made steady contributions, including 1 interception 2023 breakout: 55 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 8 passes defensed

When healthy, Jacobs was never afraid to step up to the challenge. He played with a chip on his shoulder—and Dan Campbell’s staff loved that about him.

Lions fans still rooting for him

Even though his time in Detroit ended quietly, Lions fans haven’t forgotten Jacobs. He was a fan favorite for how hard he played—and how vocal he was about embracing Detroit’s culture.

If he sticks with the Patriots, don’t be surprised if Lions Twitter lights up with support.

The Bottom Line

Jerry Jacobs isn’t done yet. After overcoming injuries and making a name for himself in Detroit, he’s now chasing another NFL opportunity with the New England Patriots.

No matter where he lands, one thing’s for sure: he’s not going down without a fight.