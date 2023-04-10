On Easter Sunday, news broke that Dwane Casey was stepping down as head coach of the Detroit Pistons. Casey had five seasons to get the Pistons on track, but he realizes it is time for a new voice in the locker room. Though Casey will not be the Pistons' head coach moving forward, he will be part of their front office, and he could help hire his replacement. According to Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press, and others, former Piston Jerry Stackhouse could be a candidate to replace Casey.

Key Points

Dwane Casey is stepping down as head coach of the Pistons after five seasons, realizing it is time for a new voice in the locker room.

Stackhouse is being considered as a candidate to replace Casey, and could potentially be hired with Casey's help as part of the Pistons' front office.

It is crucial that Pistons GM Troy Weaver makes the right hire for the team's head coach, as a bad hire could set the team back even further.

Stackhouse, who has coaching experience with the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors, as well as success at Vanderbilt, is a potential candidate for the job.

Why it Matters

The hope was that Casey would get the Pistons over the hump, but he was not able to do so. Now, Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver will have the opportunity to hire who believes will be the right coach for the team. It is crucial that Weaver gets this hire correct, or it could set the team back even further behind than they currently are.

Jerry Stackhouse mentioned as Detroit Pistons' head-coaching candidate

Here is what Omari Sankofa II has to say about the Pistons potentially considering Stackhouse as a candidate:

“Fans would certainly welcome Stackhouse’s return to the organization. The former Pistons star led Vanderbilt to a 22-15 record in his fourth season as head coach, including a victory over Michigan in the NIT last month, and is now considered a riser in the coaching ranks. He previously was an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors, where he served on Casey’s staff from 2015-16, before he was promoted to head coach of their G League affiliate, Raptors 905, from 2016-18. He hasn’t had contact with the Pistons, but that could change.”

Bottom Line: Pistons have an important decision to make

Casey has stepped down as head coach of the Pistons after five seasons, and former Piston Jerry Stackhouse has been mentioned as a potential candidate to replace him. While Casey will remain with the team in a front-office role, it is crucial that Pistons GM Troy Weaver makes the right hire for the team's head coach, as a bad hire could set the team back even further. Stackhouse's success as head coach of Vanderbilt and coaching experience with the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors make him a viable option for the job. The Pistons have yet to contact him, but his return to the organization would be welcomed by fans. Ultimately, the Pistons must make the right choice to get the team back on track and compete in the highly competitive Eastern Conference.