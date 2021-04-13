Jersey numbers for newly acquired Red Wings released

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings have a pair of new faces on their roster after sending forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals.

Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik are now members of the Motor City’s hockey team, and now we know what jersey numbers they’ll be wearing.

Vrana will be donning number 15, while Panik will wear number 24.

Both players will make their debuts on Thursday night when Detroit hosts Chicago.