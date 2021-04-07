Jersey swap previews WR Ja’Marr Chase as Detroit Lion

With the recent trades that have taken place, more and more people have begun speculating that when the Detroit Lions are on the clock with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, WR Ja’Marr Chase could be there for the taking.
Personally, I’m not a fan at all of taking a WR in the top seven but many of you are so I figured I’d share this jersey swap created by @LionsRoyalty on Twitter.
Would you like to see Chase as a Lion?
Should the #Lions draft WR Ja'Marr Chase with the 7th pick in the #NFLDraft?#OnePride pic.twitter.com/5Qilyxxaon
— 𝗟𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@LionsRoyalty) April 7, 2021