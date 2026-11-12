Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reported from the Detroit Red Wings morning skate in Florida that forward Michael Rasmussen will be a healthy scratch against the Panthers on Thursday night. That opens a spot in a bottom six that has not scored enough all season, and Jesse Kiiskinen has been making a case for it in Grand Rapids.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

Oct 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) skates with the puck in the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Rasmussen Sits as Detroit’s Slide Continues

Rasmussen has one goal and three assists with a minus-9 rating in 19 games, every game Detroit has played, so Thursday is the first one he will miss. The timing is not an accident: the Red Wings are 7-9-3 and have lost four straight, and Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now traced the winning goal in two of those losses, against Vegas and St. Louis, to a Rasmussen mistake. His defensive play has been as much of a problem as the lack of production.

Head coach Todd McLellan did not frame it as a benching. “Michael’s played really strong. Last few haven’t been as good. He’s ended up in the wrong spot at the wrong time at the scene of crime and we just want to give Maze a chance to go,” McLellan said, per St. James. Carter Mazur, himself a healthy scratch against the Blues on Tuesday, draws in. That is the easy answer, and it comes out of the press box rather than out of the American Hockey League.

Jesse Kiiskinen Is Scoring in Grand Rapids

Detroit’s scoring problem is a depth problem. Viktor Arvidsson, Alex DeBrincat, Emmitt Finnie and Lucas Raymond have 28 goals between them, and the production thins out fast behind them: Mazur has one goal in 12 games, Keegan Kolesar one in 19, and Nate Danielson and Sheldon Dries have yet to score. One player Detroit should consider calling up is Jesse Kiiskinen, who has six goals and eight assists with a plus-6 rating in 15 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins. He has spent half of the season on the Griffins’ third line.

Kiiskinen is only 20 years old and was a third-round selection (68th overall) by the Nashville Predators in the 2023 NHL Draft. Detroit acquired him in June 2024, with a second-round pick, in the trade that sent defenseman Andrew Gibson to Nashville.

This is his first full season in North America, after four seasons in Finland’s Liiga and a three-game look with Grand Rapids late last year, and the Griffins still count him as a rookie. He scored a hat trick against the Chicago Wolves on Oct. 11, the first by a Grand Rapids rookie in a regular-season game since Chad Billins in 2013, and through Nov. 6 he was tied for second among AHL rookies in points and tied for first in goals.

Producing in a third-line role in Grand Rapids is not a promise of the same thing in Detroit. But the Red Wings need goals from somewhere other than their top line, and at some point they are going to need more young blood in the lineup.

Rasmussen’s Contract Buys Him More Than One Night

Rasmussen is 27 and is signed through 2027-28 on the four-year extension he signed in February 2024, worth $3.2 million per season, so one night in the press box settles nothing about his future. It does put the question in front of the coaching staff, and Detroit has other roster decisions working in the background.

Mazur gets the first look. If the goals still do not come, the next call belongs to Kiiskinen.