Jets Fan Caught On Camera Begging For Lions OC Ben Johnson To ‘Save Us’

In a surprising turnaround, the New York Jets defeated the Houston Texans 21-13 last night, improving their record to 3-6 on the season. Despite the win, the frustrations of Jets fans were still evident, with some resorting to wearing brown paper bags over their heads—a time-honored symbol of fan discontent in the NFL.

One particular fan stood out, not just for wearing a bag but for the message emblazoned on it: “Jets are playing, beware!! Save me!! Ben Johnson.” This poignant plea reflects the desire for change and improvement, especially in the offensive department, as the Jets continue to navigate a challenging season.

Photo courtesy of @cjzero on X

Who is Ben Johnson?

Ben Johnson, the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, has earned a reputation as one of the top offensive minds in the league. Under his leadership, the Lions have become the highest-scoring team in the NFL through the first eight weeks of the season. Johnson has turned down head coaching opportunities over the past couple of years, opting to stay with the Lions and continue developing their explosive offense.

The Jets’ Journey

With Aaron Rodgers at the helm, expectations for the Jets were sky-high this season. However, their performance has been inconsistent, leading to calls for a complete overhaul of the coaching staff. The mid-season firing of head coach Robert Saleh left the team searching for direction, and many fans are now eyeing Johnson as a potential savior.

Despite last night’s victory over the Texans, the Jets still have much work to do under interim head coach Ben Ulbrich. Fans are left wondering if the team will pursue a proven leader like Johnson, especially if they hope to sustain their momentum moving forward.

A Possible Future?

As speculation swirls around the potential for Johnson to leave Detroit, the question remains: Could he head to New York at the end of this season? With the Jets' need for a strong offensive presence clear, Johnson's track record may make him an attractive candidate for a franchise seeking a fresh start.

For now, Johnson is focused on leading the Lions as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Detroit fans have shown immense appreciation for his contributions, and the team's performance under his guidance speaks volumes about his coaching abilities.