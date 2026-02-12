Detroit Lions Free Agent Amik Robertson Drawing Serious Buzz

The New York Jets are clearly searching for answers on defense, and now they’re starting to circle a familiar name for Detroit Lions fans.

According to multiple Jets insiders, Lions cornerback Amik Robertson has emerged as a potential free-agent target as New York attempts to rebuild a defense that completely unraveled last season. From a Detroit perspective, though, this feels less like a shocking development and more like an acknowledgment of something Lions fans already know: Robertson quietly became a valuable piece in 2025, and other teams noticed.

Why the Jets Are Suddenly Looking at Amik Robertson

After a disastrous 3–14 season, the Jets are in teardown-and-rebuild mode on defense. The unit that was supposed to be a strength fell apart quickly, culminating in major organizational changes, including the departures of key stars and coaching staff.

Now, Jets writers are openly discussing the need for:

Multiple pass rushers

Secondary help

Players who understand the new defensive culture

That’s where Robertson comes in.

SNY’s Connor Hughes recently listed Robertson as one of New York’s top free-agent options, noting that while he may not be a “marquee” name, he fits exactly what the Jets believe they need right now: tough, competitive, scheme-versatile defenders who can help stabilize the roster.

Lions Fans Know What Amik Robertson Brings

From Detroit’s perspective, this Jets interest makes perfect sense.

Robertson enjoyed a career year with the Lions, earning a solid 63.3 Pro Football Focus defensive grade while carving out a meaningful role in the secondary. He wasn’t asked to be a shutdown outside corner, and that’s never been his game, but he consistently brought physicality, effort, and reliability in the slot and rotational roles.

More importantly, he embodied the Dan Campbell/Kelvin Sheppard identity:

Physical at the line

Willing tackler

Emotionally wired the right way

That’s not something you easily replace.

The Aaron Glenn Connection Is Driving This

This isn’t just random speculation.

Jets insiders, including The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, have openly connected Robertson to Aaron Glenn, citing the strong relationship the two built in Detroit. Glenn knows exactly what Robertson is, and what he isn’t, and that familiarity matters for a rebuilding defense trying to establish standards quickly.

From the Jets’ side, the thinking is clear: bring in players who already understand what Glenn demands, then build higher-end talent around them through the draft.

What This Means for the Detroit Lions

Here’s where the Lions’ angle comes into focus.

Robertson is 27 years old, a six-year veteran, and coming off a two-year deal worth just over $9 million. According to Spotrac, he’s now projected to command roughly $12 million over three years on the open market.

For Detroit, the question isn’t whether Robertson has value; it’s whether that value fits into the Lions’ evolving secondary plans.

The Lions have invested heavily at cornerback, and with younger players continuing to develop, Robertson’s role could be replicated internally at a lower cost. That makes him a classic example of a player Detroit may respect, appreciate—and ultimately allow to walk.

Jets Interest Feels Like Validation for Detroit’s Development

If Robertson does land in New York, it won’t feel like Detroit losing a star.

It will feel like another example of the Lions developing players well enough that other teams want to pay them. That’s a good sign for the program, even when it hurts short-term depth.

From the Lions’ point of view, this Jets “narrative” isn’t concerning, it’s confirmation that Detroit’s roster-building process is working.

Bottom Line

Jets insiders pushing Amik Robertson as a free-agent target says more about Detroit’s player development than New York’s desperation.

Robertson became exactly what the Lions needed him to be, and now another team, one familiar with Aaron Glenn, is ready to reward that growth. Whether Detroit chooses to retain him or not, this situation highlights how far the Lions’ defensive culture has come.

And that’s a win, no matter how it plays out.