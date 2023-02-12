Jets interested in Detroit Lions’ assistant coach Seth Ryan

The Detroit Lions have already dodged a couple of bullets as offensive coordinator Ben Johnson passed up potential head-coaching opportunities to remain in the Motor City for the 2023 season. In addition, it sounds like Aaron Glenn could be coming back, as the Colts have reportedly zeroed in on their next head coach. That being said, assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley is reportedly headed to Carolina, and now, Adam Schefter is reporting that the New York Jets have requested permission to interview Lions' assistant WR coach, Seth Ryan.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Ryan

Seth Ryan joined the Lions in 2021 as the team's assistant wide receivers coach, after previously spending four seasons (2017-2020) with the Los Angeles Chargers. He started as a coaching intern in 2017 and 2018 and then progressed to an offensive quality control coach from 2019 to 2020. Seth's father, Rex Ryan is a former head coach for the Jets.

Bottom Line: Lions' Success Leads to Assistant Coaches Being Courted by Other NFL Teams

- Advertisement -

The Lions' impressive performance in 2022 has not gone unnoticed. As a result, multiple assistant coaches on the team have been heavily sought after by other NFL teams. This speaks to the strength of the coaching staff and the winning culture they have established in Detroit. Despite the interest from other teams, the Lions are committed to retaining their top talent and maintaining their competitive edge.