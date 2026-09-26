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LiveTigersPIT 0 · Tigers 0Top 1st · 1 out

Jets Lose THREE Key Players for Matchup vs. Lions

Jets lose three players vs Lions
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The New York Jets will arrive at Ford Field without three players Sunday.

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The Jets have ruled out safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, tight end Mason Taylor and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa for their Week 3 matchup with the Detroit Lions. New York also listed return specialist/running back Kene Nwangwu as doubtful, while wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and edge rusher Joseph Ossai are questionable.

Jim O’Neil Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker Jets defensive coordinator Lions vs. Jets point spread Jets sign Will Levis Jets lose three players vs Lions

Here is New York’s final injury picture:

PlayerPositionGame Status
Minkah FitzpatrickSOut
Mason TaylorTEOut
Kiko MauigoaLBOut
Kene NwangwuRB/RSDoubtful
Adonai MitchellWRQuestionable
Joseph OssaiEDGEQuestionable

The Jets’ official Friday injury report confirms the designations.

Fitzpatrick’s absence is the biggest headline

Losing Fitzpatrick removes an experienced presence from New York’s secondary, and it matters against a Lions passing attack featuring Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams.

It is also a noteworthy contrast to Detroit’s own safety situation. The Lions are already without Thomas Harper, who was ruled out with an ankle injury, while Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain sidelined.

New York has allowed just one loss through two games, but its defense will be working with fewer available bodies in a game that has plenty of personal meaning for Jets coach Aaron Glenn.

Detroit still has its own injury concerns

The Lions will also be without Ben Bartch, who is dealing with a foot injury. Detroit’s offensive line has already been forced to adjust early in the season, and the Jets’ front could test that depth.

The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field, according to the Lions’ official schedule. Detroit enters at 1-1 after the loss in Buffalo, while New York is also 1-1.

The Jets are not waving a white flag. But losing three players, including Fitzpatrick, is far from the ideal way to walk into Detroit.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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