Jets QB Mike White wears ‘interesting’ shirt prior to matchup vs. Detroit Lions

If you would have said that Mike White would be the New York Jets‘ starting quarterback by the time Week 15 of the 2022 season rolled around, most people would have assumed that something had gone very wrong. But, that is not the case as White has actually played rather well for a Jets team that is still in the playoff hunt with a 7-6 record. Up next for White and the Jets is a matchup against the red-hot Detroit Lions. On Monday, White spoke to the media and he was wearing an “interesting” t-shirt.

What t-shirt did Mike White wear in advance of the Jets game against the Detroit Lions?

As you can see in the video below, it was pretty obvious that White did not put very much thought into his wardrobe choice for the day.

Take a look as White goes through his Monday press conference while wearing a t-shirt that features, you guessed it, a roaring lion!

Mike White was asked if he feels like he will be ready to play this week:



"Yeah, I do. I feel good. I'm gonna prepare as such. I feel like I can play and I feel like I'm ready to roll" pic.twitter.com/tf9BuuSVoK — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 12, 2022

This sure is an interesting choice considering the Jets play against the Lions in Week 15.