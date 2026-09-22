Jets Sign Quarterback Prior to Week 3 Matchup vs. Lions

The New York Jets are adding another quarterback ahead of their Week 3 road matchup with the Detroit Lions.

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Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is signing with the Jets after impressing during a recent workout, according to Jordan Schultz. The move gives New York additional depth behind starter Geno Smith as it prepares to travel to Ford Field.

Levis, a 2023 second-round pick, spent the past three seasons with Tennessee before the Titans released him during final roster cuts. Axios Nashville reported that the Titans moved on from Levis after a tenure marked by injuries and inconsistent play.

What Levis’ arrival means for New York

The signing does not suggest Levis will start against Detroit. Geno Smith remains New York’s established starter, and the Jets also had Bailey Zappe on their practice squad entering the week, per the team’s official transactions page.

Instead, the move is about depth and evaluation. Levis has starting experience, a strong arm and familiarity with the AFC East from his time with Tennessee, but he now joins a new offensive system only days before Sunday’s game.

The Lions and Jets enter Week 3 at 1-1. Detroit is looking to rebound from its 41-31 loss in Buffalo, while New York is coming off an overtime defeat to Green Bay. The matchup also marks a return to Detroit for Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.

Lions still preparing for Geno Smith

Detroit’s defensive game plan remains centered on slowing Smith, not Levis.

Smith has the Jets’ offense at his disposal, including Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, while Levis is likely joining as a reserve option. Still, adding a former starter gives New York more insurance at the position as the season moves forward.

The Lions are dealing with challenges of their own in the secondary after Avonte Maddox was lost for the season, while Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain unavailable.

For now, Levis is simply the Jets’ newest quarterback. Whether he factors into the game plan against the Lions will depend on how quickly he gets up to speed.