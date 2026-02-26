Jets Trade Former First-Round Pick Jermaine Johnson

The New York Jets and Tennessee Titans have agreed to a notable defensive trade, sending edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to Tennessee in exchange for massive defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The trade will be processed once the new league year officially begins in March.

The move immediately reshapes both teams’ defensive fronts, while also closing the door on what some around the league viewed as a potential opportunity for the Detroit Lions.

Lions Connection That Never Materialized

Just days before the trade, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report identified Johnson as the “dream trade scenario” for Detroit, citing the Lions’ ongoing search for a high-end edge rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.

Johnson’s blend of size, explosiveness, and relentless motor made him an ideal schematic and cultural fit for Detroit’s defense under Dan Campbell. With Johnson now headed to Tennessee, that hypothetical upgrade is officially off the table.

Why the Jets and Titans Made the Move

For the Jets, the trade represents a shift in roster construction. By acquiring Sweat—a 366-pound interior force drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft—New York adds size and run-stopping ability to the middle of its defensive line.

Sweat appeared in 12 games during the 2025 season, recording two sacks and 16 solo tackles. His presence gives the Jets a true nose tackle capable of occupying blockers and freeing up linebackers.

The Titans, meanwhile, land a proven edge defender in Johnson. The former first-round pick (26th overall in 2022) has developed into a disruptive pass rusher, totaling 13.0 career sacks, 80 solo tackles, and a Pro Bowl appearance. Tennessee adds a cornerstone edge piece as it continues reshaping its defense for 2026.

What It Means Going Forward

For Detroit, the trade serves as a reminder that elite pass rush help rarely hits the open market—or stays available long. With Johnson no longer an option, the Lions may now need to pivot toward the draft, free agency, or another trade target to bolster their edge rotation.

As for the Jets and Titans, this deal signals two franchises betting on different forms of defensive impact—interior dominance versus edge pressure—while reshaping their identities ahead of the new league year.