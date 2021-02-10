Jett Modkins and DeOn’Tae Pannell added to Detroit Lions coaching staff

Sharing is caring!

The staff of new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell continues to take shape.

Reports indicate that the team will be hiring Jett Modkins as special teams coordinator:

Per League source, the Lions are hiring Jett Modkins as an assistant Special Teams coach. Jett is the son of former Lions’ RB coach Curtis Modkins and was most recently with the Broncos as an coaching intern. — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) February 10, 2021

Additionally, the team announced the hiring of DeOn’Tae Pannell: