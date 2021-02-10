Jett Modkins and DeOn’Tae Pannell added to Detroit Lions coaching staff

by

The staff of new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell continues to take shape.

Reports indicate that the team will be hiring Jett Modkins as special teams coordinator:

Additionally, the team announced the hiring of DeOn’Tae Pannell:

