Jim Brandstatter posts emotional video of his final call at Michigan Stadium

This past Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines finally took care of business as they defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes by a score of 42-27.

The win was special for a lot of people, including long-time Michigan radio play-by-play man, Jim Brandstatter, who was calling his final game at the Big House.

On Thursday, Brandstatter posted a video of his final call and as you can see, it is pretty emotional.

Thanks for everything, Jim!

Here you go…one for the ages. The final minutes of THE GAME, THE VICTORY in THE BIG HOUSE!! GO BLUE!!! #MichiganFootball #GoBlue #Learfield #HailFromHome pic.twitter.com/mj4eZXlDnR — Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) December 2, 2021