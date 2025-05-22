Jim Bunning’s 1958 No-Hitter: The Best Detroit Tigers Pitching Performance Ever

Revisit Jim Bunning’s 1958 no-hitter and see why it’s still the best Detroit Tigers pitching performance ever.

How a 26-year-old right-hander mowed down Ted Williams & Co. for a franchise-record Game Score of 97—and why no Tiger has topped it since.

Opening pitch

Every franchise has a “you-had-to-be-there” masterpiece. For the Detroit Tigers, it’s July 20, 1958: Game 1 of a Fenway double-header, Jim Bunning vs. the Boston Red Sox. Twelve strikeouts, zero hits, and a Game Score of 97.

Why Bunning’s gem stands alone

Complete dominance: Only seven Red Sox balls escaped the infield, and none found grass.

Only seven Red Sox balls escaped the infield, and none found grass. Star power subdued: Future MVP Jackie Jensen and Ted Williams combined to go 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

Future MVP Jackie Jensen and Ted Williams combined to go 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. Pitch efficiency: 118 pitches (by beat-writer estimate) with his slider as the out-pitch.

118 pitches (by beat-writer estimate) with his slider as the out-pitch. He even outhit Boston: Bunning singled in the third—so the Tigers won the box-score hit column.

Best Detroit Tigers Pitching Performance — key numbers

Stat Value Date July 20, 1958 Venue Fenway Park Line 9 IP • 0 H • 0 R • 12 K • 2 BB • 1 HBP Game Score 97 Final Tigers 3, Red Sox 0

Other gems that nudged the throne

Rank Game GS Why it matters 2 Justin Verlander 6/12/07 vs Brewers 95 First Comerica no-no; heater touched 101 mph. MLB.com 3 Armando Galarraga 6/2/10 vs CLE* 88* The “imperfect” perfect game—missed by one blown call. MLB.com 4 Justin Verlander 5/7/11 at Blue Jays 93 One walk shy of perfection. MLB.com 5 Aníbal Sánchez 4/26/13 vs Braves 101 (8 IP) Franchise-record 17 K, but fell two outs shy of a CG. Bless You Boys

*Galarraga’s official Game Score is 88, but in Tiger lore it’s untouchable.

The Bottom Line

Until a Detroit pitcher spins a perfect game—or tops Bunning’s 97 over nine innings—the 1958 Fenway no-no remains the gold standard for best Detroit Tigers pitching performance. It’s living proof that Motor City greatness was carving up hitters long before Verlander’s triple-digit heaters.