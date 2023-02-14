Jim Caldwell lands job with Carolina Panthers

Former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell is making his return to the NFL. On Valentine's Day, the Carolina Panthers announced that Caldwell would be joining their coaching staff as a senior assistant to work with new head coach Frank Reich. Caldwell had been out of the league, but his previous experience and success as a head coach have caught the attention of NFL teams.

Why It Matters:

Jim Caldwell's return to the NFL matters for several reasons. Firstly, Caldwell's experience and success as a head coach make him a valuable asset to any coaching staff. Secondly, he has been out of the league, and his return shows that he is still interested in coaching at the highest level. Lastly, Caldwell has had multiple interviews for head coaching jobs in recent years, which indicates that teams still view him as a viable candidate to lead their franchise.

Jim Caldwell's Coaching Record Through The Years:

Here is how Caldwell has fared as a head coach in the NFL.

2009: Indianapolis Colts (Head Coach) – 14-2 (Lost in Super Bowl XLIV)

2010: Indianapolis Colts (Head Coach) – 10-6 (Lost in Wild Card Round)

2011: Indianapolis Colts (Head Coach) – 2-14 (Missed Playoffs)

2014: Detroit Lions (Head Coach) – 11-5 (Lost in Wild Card Round)

2015: Detroit Lions (Head Coach) – 7-9 (Missed Playoffs)

2016: Detroit Lions (Head Coach) – 9-7 (Lost in Wild Card Round)

2017: Detroit Lions (Head Coach) – 9-7 (Missed Playoffs)

Bottom Line:

Caldwell's coaching record speaks for itself. He has been a part of some successful teams throughout his coaching career. Throughout his career, Caldwell has been a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams. He served as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts team that won Super Bowl XLI, and later as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens team that won Super Bowl XLVII. Caldwell's experience and success will be a valuable addition to the Panthers' coaching staff, and his presence could help improve the team's performance on the field.