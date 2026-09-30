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Jim Costa Calls Red Wings’ Edvinsson Saga an Embarrassment

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Detroit Red Wings fans learned Wednesday that defenseman Simon Edvinsson is back in Sweden after failing to get a contract signed with the Red Wings organization. Edvinsson was skating with Frolunda HC, his former Swedish club.

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With the season opener for Detroit at home against the New York Rangers on Friday, Oct. 2, this seems to be a much bigger distraction than the season itself. Edvinsson is currently a restricted free agent. He is only 23 years old and there is no doubt the Red Wings organization messed this up big time.

Jim Costa Blasts the Red Wings Over Simon Edvinsson

Jim Costa of 97.1 The Ticket made his feelings known about the Red Wings failing to get Edvinsson signed. He is very displeased that the defenseman is back in Sweden and not in Detroit.

Costa said, in a live-reaction clip he posted to X on Wednesday morning:

“I want to pass along an update on the Simon Edvinsson front. He’s not in Detroit. He’s not in the country. He’s skating in Sweden. This is an absolute embarrassment. And we’ve used that word a lot for the Red Wings. But guys, this was the layup. This is a restricted free agent, a good player, who wanted to be here. He didn’t sign any offer sheets. He didn’t play footsie with any other teams. He showed up to camp without a contract, negotiated in good faith and was a good soldier. And now on the eve of the season, he doesn’t have a locker because they don’t know what they’re doing.”

Costa is speaking for a Red Wings fanbase that has run out of patience with this standoff. This has been a mess on all levels.

Simon Edvinsson’s 2025-26 Numbers

During the 2025-26 season with the Red Wings, he played in 72 games. Edvinsson scored nine goals and recorded 16 assists, along with a plus/minus rating of 12. With him being without a contract before the season, this is going to be a big-time distraction for Detroit until this all gets resolved.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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One Response

  1. Red wings have been a disaster for almost 2 years now… what a disgrace. Chris Illitch should sell tigers(where he cannot compete with other rich owners) and spend the proper resources on Red Wings. That includes increasing all scouting, analytics, coaching and facilities for all levels.

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