Jim Costa Wants Michigan to Start Lloyd Carr’s Grandson

Michigan Wolverines backup freshman quarterback Tommy Carr is Lloyd Carr’s grandson, Jason Carr’s son and CJ Carr’s brother, out of Saline. There have been calls for Carr to take over as Michigan’s starting quarterback coming out of the bye week, when the Wolverines host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Oct. 17, over sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood.

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Those calls got louder after Saturday’s 20-14 loss at Minnesota, where Underwood went 10-of-21 for 101 yards with two interceptions and Michigan was held scoreless in the second half. The Wolverines are 3-2 and 0-2 in the Big Ten.

Everything is currently on the table for Michigan’s football program. Will head coach Kyle Whittingham finally pull the plug on Underwood and start Carr? Jim Costa of 97.1 the Ticket had his thoughts about the Wolverines quarterback situation.

Jim Costa Says It Is Tommy Carr Time in Ann Arbor

On Monday, Costa was on air talking about what Michigan should do at the quarterback position. In a clip the station posted, he said:

It should be Tommy Carr time in Ann Arbor. Bryce Underwood all of 101 passing yards, two picks, and on the final play doesn’t see the tight end wide open for the first. He says nah, let me throw it in the stands. Don’t even give my team a chance to make a play. Now is the time you go to the bye week. You get your quarterback up to speed. You get a game under your belt before Indiana. This team is not making the playoff. Get a jump on the future. Start Tommy Carr.

What Tommy Carr Has Shown So Far

Carr has seen limited action this season, making his debut on Sept. 19 against the UTEP Miners. He completed 2-of-2 passes for 23 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown to Salesi Moa, and ran twice for 18 yards. Those two throws are still his only attempts of the year. It would not hurt the Wolverines to start the 6-foot-4, 195-pound freshman against Penn State over Underwood.