Jim Costa Blasted the Red Wings. Now He’s Applauding.

Jim Costa of 97.1 The Ticket was sharply critical of the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 30 for the way the front office had handled contract negotiations with defenseman Simon Edvinsson. Two weeks later, the Alex DeBrincat extension has him sounding like a different man.

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Detroit signed DeBrincat to a seven-year contract extension worth $91 million, an average of $13 million per season, ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported. The deal does not begin until the 2027-28 season and runs through 2033-34.

What Jim Costa Said

Costa posted Wednesday morning:

Much needed good news Alex DeBrincat 7 years, $91M (13 AAV) -One of only 4 Wings to hit 40+ goals since 2000

-March performer, 20 points in 14 games last year

-Keeps a good player that actually wants to be here

-Didn’t cheap out. Paid market price.

The Alex DeBrincat Extension Is the Deal Detroit Had to Make

Costa’s first point checks out. DeBrincat’s 41 goals last season made him the first Red Wing to reach 40 since Marian Hossa in 2008-09.

DeBrincat is 28, he grew up in Farmington Hills, and he has said for months that he wanted to stay. The contract gives him a full no-trade clause for the first four years and a modified no-trade clause for the final three, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reported. It is the richest contract in franchise history.

He has earned it on the ice. DeBrincat has four goals and four assists with a plus-7 rating through six games this season, and he led the Red Wings in scoring last season with 85 points. He leads them again right now.

Simon Edvinsson Needs to Be Signed Next

Now the front office has to do it again, and the harder one is still sitting there. Edvinsson is 23, unsigned, and still a restricted free agent. He has until Dec. 1 to agree to a deal or he cannot play at all in the 2026-27 season.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts podcast that Edvinsson would prefer a trade after months of stalled talks, though Darren Dreger has since said the defenseman remains open to staying in Detroit.

Paying DeBrincat market price does not fix that on its own, but it answers the charge Costa made on Sept. 30. The Red Wings showed they will pay to keep a player they want to keep. Edvinsson’s camp was watching.