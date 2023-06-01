Jim Harbaugh addresses Shemy Schembechler situation: ‘There are no sacred cows’

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked to address the Schemy Schembechler situation, and he said, “It's not us.” Shemy, who is the son of legendary Wolverines head coach Bo Schembechler, resigned just three days after being hired to be Michigan's assistant recruiting director after it was discovered that he “liked” transphobic tweets, political conspiracies and various racially insensitive posts on Twitter.

U-M has moved on from the company they used to vet candidates on social media

Jim Harbaugh addresses Shemy Schembechler situation

Here is what Harbaugh had to say about the situation:

“Once we became aware of things that were just offensive, offensive to me, offensive to other members of our team, we just didn't want that mindset around,” Harbaugh said. It's disappointing. You know? I've know Shemy for a long time. But there are no sacred cows. It's now who we are. It's not us.

Harbaugh also added that the company that U-M uses to vet potential candidates on social media has been replaced.

Bottom Line: There are no sacred cows

