Jim Harbaugh adds former Detroit Lions coach to Michigan’s staff

According to a report from Aaron McCann of MLive, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has added former Detroit Lions TE coach Chris White to the Wolverines staff as an analyst.

White was part of Matt Patricia’s coaching staff this past season until he was fired on Dec. 31.

Prior to his stint with the Lions, White spent four seasons as special teams coordinator and running backs coach at the University of Iowa and before that, he was the assistant special teams’ coach for the Minnesota Vikings.