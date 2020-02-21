25.3 F
Detroit
Friday, February 21, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions NewsU of M News

Jim Harbaugh adds former Detroit Lions coach to Michigan’s staff

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Jim Harbaugh adds former Detroit Lions coach to Michigan’s staff

According to a report from Aaron McCann of MLive, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has added former Detroit Lions TE...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

3 Round NFL mock draft has Detroit Lions trading down, landing a top CB and WR

Can we please hop in a time machine and get to the 2020 NFL Draft already!?!? http://gty.im/116614238 Seriously, I have to...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Pro Football Focus lists top trade destinations for Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay

Will Darius Slay play for the Detroit Lions in 2020? http://gty.im/1195501330 That may be the biggest question that Lions GM Bob...
Read more
Arnold Powell

According to a report from Aaron McCann of MLive, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has added former Detroit Lions TE coach Chris White to the Wolverines staff as an analyst.

- Advertisement -

White was part of Matt Patricia’s coaching staff this past season until he was fired on Dec. 31.

Prior to his stint with the Lions, White spent four seasons as special teams coordinator and running backs coach at the University of Iowa and before that, he was the assistant special teams’ coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous article3 Round NFL mock draft has Detroit Lions trading down, landing a top CB and WR

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Jim Harbaugh adds former Detroit Lions coach to Michigan’s staff

According to a report from Aaron McCann of MLive, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has added former Detroit Lions TE...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

3 Round NFL mock draft has Detroit Lions trading down, landing a top CB and WR

Arnold Powell - 0
Can we please hop in a time machine and get to the 2020 NFL Draft already!?!? http://gty.im/116614238 Seriously, I have to know what the Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Pro Football Focus lists top trade destinations for Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay

Arnold Powell - 0
Will Darius Slay play for the Detroit Lions in 2020? http://gty.im/1195501330 That may be the biggest question that Lions GM Bob Quinn has to address this...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Kelly Stafford posts video of her and Matthew Stafford skydiving

Arnold Powell - 0
Back in 2015, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and (his now wife) Kelly tied the knot and one of the ways they celebrated on...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL Draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa reveals ‘dream destination’

Don Drysdale - 0
One of the biggest questions heading into the 2020 NFL Draft is how high will QB Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama be selected? http://gty.im/1202972340 The thought...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

3 Round NFL mock draft has Detroit Lions trading down, landing a top CB and WR

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Can we please hop in a time machine and get to the 2020 NFL Draft already!?!? http://gty.im/116614238 Seriously, I have to know what the Detroit Lions...
Read more

Pro Football Focus lists top trade destinations for Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Will Darius Slay play for the Detroit Lions in 2020? http://gty.im/1195501330 That may be the biggest question that Lions GM Bob Quinn has to address this...
Read more

Kelly Stafford posts video of her and Matthew Stafford skydiving

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Back in 2015, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and (his now wife) Kelly tied the knot and one of the ways they celebrated on...
Read more

NFL Draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa reveals ‘dream destination’

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
One of the biggest questions heading into the 2020 NFL Draft is how high will QB Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama be selected? http://gty.im/1202972340 The thought...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.