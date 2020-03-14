36.1 F
Detroit
Saturday, March 14, 2020
type here...
U of M News

Jim Harbaugh adds former player to Michigan coaching staff

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Several NHL teams have committed financial support to displaced workers

As the NHL and NBA seasons have been put on hiatus, we've seen several acts of generosity from players...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus. Sources...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Minnesota Vikings trash could become Detroit Lions (fan’s) treasure

During the offseason leading up to the 2019 campaign, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn went all-in when it...
Read more
Arnold Powell

According to Joe Staab, he is joining the Michigan coaching staff.

- Advertisement -

Wolverines Wire is reporting that Staab, who played for Jim Harbaugh while he coached at San Diego State, will be a defensive analyst on Michigan coaching staff.

Joe Staab was a young cornerback with the University of San Diego during Harbaugh’s tenure with the Toreros, who earned the team’s special teams player of year honors in his senior year. Upon his graduation in 2008, he immediately pursued coaching, taking jobs at his alma mater, San Jose State, the San Francisco 49ers (post-Harbaugh) and Notre Dame College, before returning to San Diego to coach nickelbacks.

- Advertisement -

According to his Twitter, he and Harbaugh are reuniting, with Staab coming aboard as a new defensive analyst in Ann Arbor.

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Red Wings tweet out heartfelt letter to Hockeytown
Next articleDetroit Lions CB Darius Slay don’t care about no coronavirus

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Several NHL teams have committed financial support to displaced workers

As the NHL and NBA seasons have been put on hiatus, we've seen several acts of generosity from players...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus. Sources of The Athletic, Wood has...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Minnesota Vikings trash could become Detroit Lions (fan’s) treasure

Arnold Powell - 0
During the offseason leading up to the 2019 campaign, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn went all-in when it came to the tight end...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay don’t care about no coronavirus

Arnold Powell - 0
COVID-19 is in the United States and the cases continue to rise as the days go by. On Friday, President Trump issued enacted a State...
Read more
U of M News

Jim Harbaugh adds former player to Michigan coaching staff

Arnold Powell - 0
According to Joe Staab, he is joining the Michigan coaching staff. https://twitter.com/CoachStaab/status/1238197125655048192?s=20 Wolverines Wire is reporting that Staab, who played for Jim Harbaugh while he coached...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Michigan senior Jon Teske takes to Instagram, posts emotional message with photos

U of M News Don Drysdale - 0
Barring an unlikely turn of events, Jon Teske has played his final game as a Michigan Wolverine. Teske, along with the rest of the seniors...
Read more

How the 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament would have played out

MSU News Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday, just prior to the start of Game 3 of the 2020 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, both the Michigan and Rutgers players...
Read more

Game of The Day: Michigan beats Seton Hall, wins 1989 National Championship

U of M News Arnold Powell - 0
It has been over 30 years since the University of Michigan won the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament. The Wolverines have had made it back...
Read more

Could Cassius Winston and Zavier Simpson return to college for one more season?

MSU News Don Drysdale - 0
It is almost unbelievable to even have to type this but the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament has officially been canceled due to concerns...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.