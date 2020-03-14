Jim Harbaugh adds former player to Michigan coaching staff

According to Joe Staab, he is joining the Michigan coaching staff.

Excited to join @UMichFootball staff! Looking forward to winning a @B1Gfootball Championship. Go Blue! — Joe Staab (@CoachStaab) March 12, 2020

- Advertisement -

Wolverines Wire is reporting that Staab, who played for Jim Harbaugh while he coached at San Diego State, will be a defensive analyst on Michigan coaching staff.

Joe Staab was a young cornerback with the University of San Diego during Harbaugh’s tenure with the Toreros, who earned the team’s special teams player of year honors in his senior year. Upon his graduation in 2008, he immediately pursued coaching, taking jobs at his alma mater, San Jose State, the San Francisco 49ers (post-Harbaugh) and Notre Dame College, before returning to San Diego to coach nickelbacks.

- Advertisement -

According to his Twitter, he and Harbaugh are reuniting, with Staab coming aboard as a new defensive analyst in Ann Arbor.