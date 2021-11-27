Jim Harbaugh after Michigan’s win over Ohio State: ‘This is just the beginning’

What a day for the Michigan Wolverines and their fans!

On Saturday, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines had a golden opportunity as they hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

After the dust had settled, Michigan had won the game by a score of 42-27.

Following the game, Harbaugh spoke to the media and he said that “this is just the beginning.”

Up next for Michigan? The Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis. They will square off against either Wisconsin or Iowa, depending on what happens in the game between the Badgers and Minnesota.

Jim Harbaugh: “The way it feels now, this is just the beginning.” — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) November 27, 2021