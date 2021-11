On Saturday, Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will host Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes at The Big House in Ann Arbor.

Take a look as Harbaugh and Day are challenged to say something nice about their rival’s stadium.

As you will see, Harbaugh found something nice to say but Day refused to engage. Day also refused to say anything nice about Michigan’s colors.

Wolverines’ DE Aidan Hutchinson also go in on the action and did his best to say something nice about Ohio State.