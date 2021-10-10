Jim Harbaugh blows off postgame interview in epic fashion [Video]

On Saturday night, Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines went into Nebraska and managed to walk away with a 32 to 29 victory.

Following the game, and on-field reporter was trying to catch up with Harbaugh for a post game interview, but Harbaugh. wanted nothing to do with it.

As you’re about to see, Harbaugh’s just ran right past the reporter and found Daxton Hill to congratulate him on the win.

Jim Harbaugh with the postgame interview of the century pic.twitter.com/LFqUg2aICk — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 10, 2021