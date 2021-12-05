Jim Harbaugh, Charles Woodson sing “The Victors” following Big Ten Championship [Video]

For the first time since 2004, the Michigan Wolverines have laid claim to the Big Ten Championship following a dominating victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

And naturally, head coach Jim Harbaugh was in a celebratory mood alongside former Michigan legend Charles Woodson following the game. The pair would lead the fans remaining behind to take in the celebration in a rendition of Michigan’s fight song, “The Victors”:

