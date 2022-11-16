Jim Harbaugh comments on losing Biff Poggi to Charlotte

On Tuesday, news broke that Michigan football associate head coach Biff Poggi will be the next head coach at Charlotte. Poggi, who has been Jim Harbaugh‘s associate head coach for the past two seasons, is 62 years old, and he has a plethora of experience at the high school and college levels. In fact, while coaching at Gilman High School in Maryland, Poggi led his alma mater to 13 State Championships in 19 seasons.

“Joining the Charlotte 49ers is an incredible opportunity,” Poggi said in a release. “We can build a championship program at Charlotte, and I can’t wait to get started.” Via The Athletic

What did Jim Harbaugh say about Biff Poggi?

Harbaugh talked about how Poggi will be a huge asset to the Charlotte football program.

“Biff has been a tremendous asset to our program, providing support and mentorship to our coaching staff and players,” Harbaugh said. “He has a great football mind, knows how to prepare a team during the week and on game day, and is a coach that aims to change the lives of his players in a positive way. Biff is a trusted agent and known friend, and I know that his leadership and ability to develop a team-first culture will be a huge asset to the Charlotte 49ers.” Via The Athletic

Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was recently fired by Charlotte. Pete Rossomando has been serving as Charlotte’s interim coach, and he is expected to finish out the season.

Poggi will begin coaching Charlotte in 2023.