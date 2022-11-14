Jim Harbaugh comments on tragic University of Virginia shooting of 5 students

Jim Harbaugh commented today on the tragic shooting deaths of five University of Virginia students, 3 of which also played on the football team and two others who were injured in the attack.
The attack happened Sunday on a bus returning from a class trip to Washington, DC, where the class had seen a play, university officials said. It was not immediately clear if Jones was part of that class or attended the field trip.
Police responded to a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in an area near a parking garage on Culbreth Road surrounded by academic buildings, Ryan said. Longo said that two slain victims were inside the bus, with the third victim taken to a hospital, where he died.
Longo said that the call prompted a shelter-in-place alert lifted about 12 hours later. More than 500 people sheltered throughout campus buildings, including in libraries and classrooms, he said.
Those killed were Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, university President Jim Ryan said. The two wounded students are being treated at UVA Medical Center, with one in critical condition and the other in good condition, he said, declining to name them.
My thoughts, my prayers, peace of my heart goes out to those who tragically lost their lives at the University of Virginia. Today, our football program extends its deepest sympathies to the families of those who were killed, and those who were shot also to the Virginia football program and to Virginia University.
Few words can express our sympathy at a time like this, but we’re here to help and support our players. Olu, It’s been a tough night for him and he’s been in contact with his teammates there. But we just send our our thoughts and prayers.
The UVA Shooter is in Custody
- According to CNN, Police have in custody a University of Virginia student and ex-UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
- He faces three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.
