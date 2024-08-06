Jim Harbaugh: Did Leaving Michigan Shield Him from NCAA Issues?





Jim Harbaugh might be swapping his Chargers‘ whistle for a different kind of warning signal if the NCAA’s sign-stealing saga continues to swirl. Last season, Harbaugh was hit with a three-game suspension. The Big Ten and NCAA decided he wasn’t in the know about Connor Stalions’ high-stakes game of “guess the play,” but the saga is far from over.

A fresh ESPN report from Pete Thamel dropped a bombshell on Sunday: Michigan’s new head coach, Sherrone Moore, might be facing a suspension for allegedly scrubbing over 50 text messages with Stalions. Talk about a digital disappearing act!

But Moore’s not flying solo in the penalty box. According to Thamel, Harbaugh and other notable figures from Michigan’s 2023 squad are facing accusations of Level 1 violations. That’s NCAA-speak for “really, really bad.” Harbaugh’s name appears alongside ex-Michigan staffers Chris Partridge, Denard Robinson, and Stalions in these serious allegations.

The draft report doesn’t claim Harbaugh was in on the sign-stealing fun, but it does suggest he might have ignored some “red flags” – kind of like ignoring your friend’s text about their new tattoo that you don’t really want to see. Jim Harbaugh still affirms he did not participate in any of the allegations against him, as reported by On3 via x (formerly known as Twitter)

Jim Harbaugh on reported NCAA notice of allegations for Michigan:



“Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So for, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”



(via @danielrpopper)… pic.twitter.com/OwNjsWEGpV — On3 (@On3sports) August 5, 2024

As for Jim Harbaugh’s future, Thamel reports he could be hit with a “show-cause” penalty if he decides to return to college coaching. What’s a “show-cause,” you ask? It’s the NCAA’s way of saying, “We’re keeping an eye on you, buddy.” Essentially, if Harbaugh gets hired by a college, any punishment he might get for the scandal would follow him like a shadow.

The NCAA’s punishment playbook is wide open, ranging from personal suspensions to postseason bans for teams. Harbaugh dodged a bullet by jumping to the NFL before the NCAA could drop its hammer. He landed a high-paying gig with the Chargers, just in time to miss any potential fallout.

Could the NFL throw a flag on Harbaugh? Given the Ohio State precedent with Jim Tressel in 2011 (who got a six-game suspension for similar missteps), it’s not entirely out of the question. Whether Harbaugh faces a similar fate remains to be seen, but if history’s any guide, it’s worth keeping an eye on this developing play.