Jim Harbaugh discusses Michigan’s QB situation for 2022

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh won’t be going anywhere, having agreed to a five year contract extension yesterday afternoon that will keep him in Ann Arbor through 2026.

During an appearance on the “In The Trenches” podcast today, Harbaugh discussed quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamaraa, both of whom saw action under center for the Wolverines last season.

“Like you do at any position, we’re going to tell the best players,” he said. “Then the question goes, ‘How do you know who the best players are?’ Well, they’re going to play the best. It’s really simple.”

“One will clearly the starter. It could be the way we did it last year, where they’re splitting time, or it could be one more than the other or one the full way.”

McNamara completed 64 percent of his passes in 2021 for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns, while McCarthy saw snaps in 11 games as a true freshman.

– – Quotes via Clayton Sayfie Link – –