Jim Harbaugh disrespected on latest Top 25 NCAA coaches list

When Jim Harbaugh was first hired to become the next head football coach at Michigan, he was almost immediately regarded as a Top 5 coach in college football.

That was five years ago and though Harbaugh has posted an overall record of 47-18 with the Wolverines, he has failed to beat Ohio State and has gone just 1-4 in bowl games.

To be fair, just about every team in the country would go 0-5 against Ohio State as the Buckeyes have been one of the best teams in the nation over that time.

So the question is, where does Harbaugh rank among his fellow NCAA coaches?

According to 247 Sports, Harbaugh is no longer a Top 5 coach…or a Top 10 coach…or a Top 15 coach.

In fact, 247 Sports has Harbaugh as the No. 17 coach in the nation, behind coaches like Scott Satterfield (Louisville), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Mark Stoops (Kentucky), and Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State).

Nation, do you feel Harbaugh is being disrespected in these rankings? Where should he be ranked?