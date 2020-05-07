41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, May 7, 2020
type here...
U of M News

Jim Harbaugh disrespected on latest Top 25 NCAA coaches list

Related Articles

U of M News

Former 4-star F Cole Bajema to transfer from Michigan

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Brendan Quinn of The Athletic, Michigan freshman Cole Bajema is in the transfer portal. https://twitter.com/BFQuinn/status/1257824066905559043?s=20 As noted by Quinn, Bajema, who...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matt Patricia says he spoke to Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh following NFL Draft

Arnold Powell - 0
This is not the normal NFL offseason that we are used to and it certainly is not the offseason that NFL coaches and players...
Read more

Featured Video

When Jim Harbaugh was first hired to become the next head football coach at Michigan, he was almost immediately regarded as a Top 5 coach in college football.

That was five years ago and though Harbaugh has posted an overall record of 47-18 with the Wolverines, he has failed to beat Ohio State and has gone just 1-4 in bowl games.

To be fair, just about every team in the country would go 0-5 against Ohio State as the Buckeyes have been one of the best teams in the nation over that time.

So the question is, where does Harbaugh rank among his fellow NCAA coaches?

According to 247 Sports, Harbaugh is no longer a Top 5 coach…or a Top 10 coach…or a Top 15 coach.

In fact, 247 Sports has Harbaugh as the No. 17 coach in the nation, behind coaches like Scott Satterfield (Louisville), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Mark Stoops (Kentucky), and Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State).

Nation, do you feel Harbaugh is being disrespected in these rankings? Where should he be ranked?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale

More on this topic

Previous articleDetroit Lions Week 1 and Week 17 matchups leaked

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.