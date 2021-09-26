Jim Harbaugh divulges his message to Michigan players following slim win over Rutgers

Michigan was nearly a three-touchdown favorite over Rutgers heading into Saturday’s game at the Big House and in the early going it looked like the Wolverines would be able to cover that as they led 20-3 at the half.

But the second half was a different story as the Scarlett Knights dominated Michigan, cutting the Wolverines lead just seven points.

Fortunately, for Michigan, they were able to hold on for a 20-13 win but there are certainly a lot of questions moving forward.

Following the game, Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media and he divulged what he told his team after Saturday’s win.

From Wolverines Wire:

“I was really proud of them. Found a way. Defense, thought they really competed right to the fumble. Thank goodness for red zone defense, put a lot of time into it. Practiced it a lot. The defense was in a bad position. Offensively, we weren’t moving the ball. Three-and-outs, four straight drives to start the second half. But showed the character of the defense. I’m really proud and pleased with that and that they found a way — got it done.

“Gritty game. Wasn’t pretty, but when they start making the space for pretty on the scoreboard, we’ll worry about that. Right now, it doesn’t go up on the scoreboard. So yeah — proud of the guys.”

Nation, what are your feelings about Michigan now compared to your feelings after last week’s win?