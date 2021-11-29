Jim Harbaugh earns another honor following huge win vs. Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh finally got the giant monkey off his back Saturday, earning his first win against the Ohio State Buckeyes since his return to his alma matter in 2015. He’d previously lost the last five attempts against the Wolverines’ hated rival.

And thanks to the win, he’s earned

𝑯𝒂𝒊𝒍 𝒕𝒐 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑽𝒊𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔 🔵🏈🟡@CoachJim4UM is our #DoddTrophy Coach of the Week after @UMichFootball's win over Ohio State on Saturday 👏 📰 » https://t.co/1i99Jtrtib

presented by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/GIFkGtVMqc — The Dodd Trophy (@thedoddtrophy) November 29, 2021

The Dodd Trophy coach of the week honors “honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.”

The Wolverines will face Iowa this Saturday for the Big Ten Championship.