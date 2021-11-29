Jim Harbaugh earns another honor following huge win vs. Ohio State

by

Jim Harbaugh finally got the giant monkey off his back Saturday, earning his first win against the Ohio State Buckeyes since his return to his alma matter in 2015. He’d previously lost the last five attempts against the Wolverines’ hated rival.

And thanks to the win, he’s earned

The Dodd Trophy coach of the week honors “honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.”

The Wolverines will face Iowa this Saturday for the Big Ten Championship.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.