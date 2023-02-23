Jim Harbaugh explains how long he will coach at Michigan

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the media on Thursday and discussed his future with the program. Harbaugh was asked about his reported interview with the Denver Broncos and stated that he is committed to Michigan for as long as the program wants him there. This comes after he reportedly had two separate conversations with Broncos ownership in January, first an informal telephone call to gauge his interest in the team’s head-coaching job that eventually went to Sean Payton, then a full-fledged virtual interview that lasted hours.

Why it Matters for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan

Jim Harbaugh was asked about his reported interview with the Denver Broncos and responded by stating that he is committed to Michigan for as long as the program wants him there. Harbaugh pointed out that NFL franchises have a lot of interest in all of Michigan's personnel, including coaches, players, and staff. If someone in the organization feels like an opportunity in the NFL would benefit them professionally and personally, then they say ‘Have at it.’ Harbaugh continued to explain that calls are taken and conversations are had, but he is one of the coaches on their staff that decided to stay at Michigan.

“That NFL franchises — NFL teams — have a lot of interest in all of our personnel,” Harbaugh said. “Coaches, players, staff. If somebody in the organization feels like that’s going to benefit them professionally and personally, then we say ‘Have at it.’ We don’t hold anybody back.”

“Calls come in, calls are taken,” Harbaugh continued. “Those conversations are had. There’s a few coaches on our staff (where) those calls were had, and they decided to stay here at Michigan. I’m one of ‘em. There’s another. People do what they think is best for them, professionally and personally.”

Harbaugh's commitment to Michigan has been questioned in the past, especially after he flew to Minneapolis last February to interview with the Vikings. The fact that he interviewed with the Broncos while contending with distractions within his program, including an NCAA investigation into alleged rule violations, both by him and the program, and a now-former assistant coach under police investigation for violating university conduct, has added to this speculation. However, Jim Harbaugh emphasized that he is currently where he wants to be and that he is here as long as Michigan wants him.

“I’m here as long as Michigan wants me here,” Harbaugh, who returned to his alma mater in December 2014, said. “You would have had a story if I wasn’t here, but I am here — and this is where I want to be.”

Key Points:

Jim Harbaugh is “committed” to Michigan for as long as the program wants him there

NFL franchises have a lot of interest in Michigan's personnel, including coaches, players, and staff

Calls are taken and conversations are had, but Harbaugh is one of the coaches on their staff that decided to stay at Michigan

Harbaugh's commitment to Michigan has been questioned in the past, but he emphasized that he is currently where he wants to be

Harbaugh's program has been dealing with distractions, including an NCAA investigation and a former assistant coach under police investigation

The Big Picture: Harbaugh's future with Michigan

The big picture is that Jim Harbaugh's future with Michigan is uncertain. While he stated that he is committed to the program for as long as they want him there, he also noted that whether he remains at Michigan beyond the 2023 season is not something he's willing to commit to. This uncertainty comes as Harbaugh's program has been dealing with several distractions, including an NCAA investigation and a former assistant coach under police investigation.

“That’s something you assess after every season,” Harbaugh said. “My superiors, the fanbase, our players — you get that vote of confidence from all three of those groups, and here we go again. Let’s tee it up and have a great season.

“Like I said, I think you’d have a real story if I wasn’t right here, doing exactly what I said — I predicted — I would be doing.”

Bottom Line: Jim Harbaugh's commitment to Michigan is key

Jim Harbaugh's commitment to Michigan is important because it has been questioned in the past due to his interviews with NFL teams. However, he has now stated that he is committed to Michigan for as long as the program wants him there. This is significant for Michigan's football program because Harbaugh has been a successful coach for the Wolverines, leading them to a 13-1 record, a Big Ten Championship, and two College Football Playoff appearances. The uncertainty surrounding his future with the program could have a significant impact on the program's recruiting efforts and overall success.