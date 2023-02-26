Jim Harbaugh explains what he needed to know before deciding to stay at Michigan

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the speculation surrounding his potential departure to the NFL this offseason, saying he assesses his fit at Michigan after every season. Harbaugh stated that he asked the university administration, players, and fans if they still believe he is the best candidate for the job. Harbaugh emphasized the importance of assessing the fan base's sentiments and noted that they are more optimistic about the team's future than a few years ago. Harbaugh did not apologize for considering other opportunities, emphasizing that calls come in and some are taken while others are not.

“As far as any kind of contract situation, we don’t even talk about that,” Harbaugh said earlier this week. “I just ask, ‘hey, do you want me here at Michigan?’ After every season, anywhere I’ve ever been, that’s the conversation I want to have. Do you still think I’m the best person to do this job?

“I want to know what the rest of the administration thinks. I want to know what the players think the rest of the coaches, the fan base. When that season is over, I sit down and have that conversation with [Michigan A.D.] Warde Manuel, and I do the same with the players.”

“All 8 years I’ve been here, that’s the feedback I’ve gotten in the month of January, which is as good as it’s ever been from players, coach, Warde, the administration, the president, and from the fan base,” Harbaugh said. “So, here we go. Let’s go to 2023.

“That’s something you assess after every season. That’s a thing I will do after every season. My superiors, fan base, players. Get that vote of confidence from all three of those groups … here we go again. Let’s tee it up and have a great season, and we’re attacking it with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

The Big Picture: Harbaugh's Approach to Coaching

Harbaugh's statement sheds light on his approach to coaching and what he values most in his job. By prioritizing feedback from the university administration, players, and fans, Harbaugh is taking a collaborative approach to leading the team. This approach ensures that he has the support and confidence he needs to continue in his role and make the best decisions for the team's future.

Harbaugh's annual assessment process emphasizes the importance of collaboration and feedback in his coaching approach. By seeking input from multiple sources, Harbaugh ensures that he has the support he needs to make decisions that benefit the team's future success.

The Bottom Line – Assessing Jim Harbaugh's Future

Harbaugh's approach to coaching emphasizes the importance of collaboration and feedback in making the best decisions for the team's future. By prioritizing the opinions of the university administration, players, and fans, Harbaugh ensures that he has the support he needs to continue leading Michigan football toward success. Harbaugh's commitment to assessing his fit at Michigan after every season demonstrates his dedication to the team and his desire to make the best decisions for its future.