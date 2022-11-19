Jim Harbaugh gives Blake Corum injury update [Video]

Blake Corum went down with an injury in the first half

The Michigan football team and their fans got quite the scare on Saturday during the first half of the Wolverines’ matchup against Illinois. Late in the first half, Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum was hit in the knee and he went down to the ground in obvious pain. After staying on the ground for a few moments, he got up, with tears in his eyes, and was able to walk off the field and to the Michigan locker room. Following the game, Jim Harbaugh gave a brief update on Corum.

What did Jim Harbaugh say about Blake Corum’s injury?

After the conclusion of the game, Harbaugh spoke to reporters and when asked about the status of Corum, he had some good news to pass along.

Harbaugh said Corum’s knee is “structurally good, which is good news.”

Harbaugh added that Corum was “cleared to go back in,” and that they will “see where it is tomorrow.”

Jim Harbaugh on Blake Corum’s knee #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GjYhhJ2sRj — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) November 19, 2022

When Corum initially went down, everyone feared the worst, especially when it was reported that he had tears in his eyes as he walked off the field.

That being said, Corum ran out onto the field for the second half and actually got into the game for a play before sitting out.

Up next for Michigan is a matchup against Ohio State.