Jim Harbaugh gives exciting Blake Corum injury update

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh provided some exciting news during his press conference on Thursday. He announced that junior running back Blake Corum should be healthy and ready to play by June. This is great news for Michigan fans as Corum is a key player for the team and has been impressive over the past two seasons. Corum had an outstanding season in 2022, running for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns before suffering a knee injury in the 11th game of the season against Illinois. He tried to play through the injury against Ohio State but was forced to leave the game after just two carries. Corum had surgery on his knee and was unable to play in the Big Ten championship game or the College Football Playoff semifinal game against TCU.

Blake Corum is not participating in drills this spring, but is still working out and keeping up with strength and conditioning. Harbaugh says they expect him to be full go sometime around June. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) February 23, 2023

Why it Matters for Jim Harbaugh, Blake Corum, and the Wolverines

Despite missing the last few games of the season, Corum was still named to the All-Big Ten First Team. Over the past two seasons, he has run for 2,415 yards and 30 touchdowns, proving to be one of the most explosive running backs in the Big Ten. With his return next season, Michigan will have two strong options at the running back position with Corum and Donovan Edwards, who has had a solid first two seasons with the Wolverines.

Key Points:

The Big Picture: Michigan's running game looks strong for next season.

Corum's return is a huge boost for Michigan's running game. Michigan had the No. 3 ranked rushing offense in the nation last season, and Corum was a big part of that success. With his return and Donovan Edwards' continued development, Michigan's running game looks to be just as strong next season. Having a strong running game is important for any team, and it will help take pressure off of Michigan's quarterback and open up the passing game.

Michigan's Rushing Attack By the Numbers

Bottom Line:

Michigan's rushing attack was one of the most dominant in the nation last season, with Blake Corum leading the way. Corum's impressive stats over the past two seasons show just how important he is to the team's success. With Corum and Edwards still on the roster, Michigan's running game looks to be just as strong next season. The team's ability to run the ball effectively will be key in taking pressure off of J.J. McCarthy and opening up the passing game. Don't be surprised at all if we are watching the Wolverines win a third-consecutive Big Ten Championship Game in 2023.