Jim Harbaugh gives injury update on Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

UPDATE:

On Tuesday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to reporters and when he was asked about the health of QB J.J. McCarthy, he had some better than expected news to report.

“Harbaugh says J.J. McCarthy did not have and does not need surgery. He said the QB had some arm soreness that lingered after last season and isn’t throwing in spring ball. Harbaugh did not say when McCarthy is expected to be healthy enough to throw.”

This is better than expected as the initial report that surfaced the other day said McCarthy will need surgery.

INITIAL REPORT:

According to a report from Barstool Sports, Michigan sophomore QB J.J McCarthy has suffered a shoulder injury that will require injury.

The report says McCarthy will miss spring practice but he should be back by July.

There has not yet been an official announcement from Michigan.

Stay tuned.