Jim Harbaugh gives latest on Michigan QB battle

In case you have not heard by now, Jim Harbaugh has extended the Michigan quarterback battle into the 2022 regular season as Cade McNamara got the start during the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday and J.J. McCarthy will start in Week 2 against Hawaii.

Most seem to believe that McNamara did not help his case against Colorado State as he completed just 50% of his passes for well under 20o yards passing, while McCarthy played extremely well when he go his opportunity.

On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to reporters and he reiterated that he thinks McNamara had a “really solid game” against CSU.