Jim Harbaugh gives update on QB J.J. McCarty, says ‘you just want to give him a big hug’

On Thursday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media and when he was asked about QB J.J. McCarthy, the Wolverines head coach had a positive update to pass along.

“J.J. (McCarthy) — even though he didn’t play in the spring game, he took a lot of reps in spring practice, just didn’t throw the ball. He is set to start throwing on Monday, so it’s great news.”

An enthusiastic Harbaugh went on to say that McCarthy has been “like a kid in a candy store” during spring practice, despite not being able to throw the football.

“Even though he wasn’t throwing, it was still the same J.J. — bringing all the energy, all the competitive fire, all the leadership. Like a kid in the candy store — that’s the best way to phrase what he’s like. There are certain guys that are like that, and he’s one of them.”

Harbaugh added that, “you just want to give him (McCarthy) a big hug.”

“Everything he does, he attacks with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. You just want to give him a big hug. You just love being around him. He’s got even an extra pep in his step, knowing he’s going to be back throwing the ball on Monday.”

The assumption is that McCarthy will be 100% ready to roll by the time the 2022 season kicks off and you can bet he will be a big part of a Michigan offense that has a lot of key players returning.