Jim Harbaugh has interesting analogy for Donovan Edwards' scoring drought

Heading into the 2023 season, there was a ton of hype surrounding Michigan running back, Donovan Edwards. After a solid sophomore campaign, most expected Edwards to break out this season, but that has not been the case. In fact, heading into Saturday's game against Indiana, Edwards had not scored a single touchdown this season.

What did Jim Harbaugh say about Donovan Edwards

It may have taken him until the Wolverines' 28th quarter of football this season, but Edwards finally punched in his first touchdown of the season when he scored on a 2-yard run to put Michigan up 45-7 in the fourth quarter. Following the game, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about Edwards finally scoring his first touchdown, and he had an interesting analogy to share.

“Yeah. When things are stuck, you haven’t gotten something in a while usually, sometimes I’ve used that analogy with turnovers on defense, you’re close, but you just can’t seem to get it,” Harbaugh told reporters. “And the olive jar analogy is the olives are packed in so tight. They got the big screw-in top, it’s wide, and you unscrew it and you turn the olive jar over, nothing will come out because they’re packed in so tight. But if you can just get one to get shake loose, then they just all start flopping out.

“And that’s what I said to Dono. Hey, now you’re in.”

Harbaugh added that a weight has been lifted off Edwards' shoulders.

“Yeah, yeah,” Harbaugh said. “And Dono’s a great back and so is Blake. Yeah, I think it’s just it just kind of happens that way. I mean, Jack Tuttle getting a touchdown pass, it’s like, saw us get an interception and turnover. They weren’t coming easy. I mean, that’s something we really, really we’re working at. And I think there’s something to it. Once you get one the other ones just start to come.”

Why it Matters

So far in 2023, Edwards has struggled to run the football as he has now carried the ball 60 times for 197 yards (3.28 yards per carry) and a touchdown. On Saturday, he carried the ball nine times for just 20 yards (2.22 yards per carry), but he was finally able to find pay dirt. Hopefully, Edwards can figure out a way to get things going, because he does not look like the same player that he looked like in 2022.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards had not scored a touchdown in the 2023 season until a 2-yard run during the fourth quarter of a recent game against Indiana. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh used an interesting analogy involving an olive jar to describe Edwards' scoring drought and the breakthrough moment. Edwards' performance in 2023 has been less impressive compared to his sophomore year, making his touchdown a welcome relief.

Bottom Line: One Olive Has Been Removed From The Jar

Jim Harbaugh's analogy and Donovan Edwards' first touchdown of the season reflects the challenges faced by the running back in 2023. The breakthrough moment, like shaking loose olives from a jar, offers hope that Edwards can regain his form and contribute significantly to the team's success.