Jim Harbaugh has interesting quote for those bashing Michigan’s game plan

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines came out and easily disposed of the Washington Huskies at the Big House.

But, despite the dominating performance, many have questioned Jim Harbaugh, Josh Gattis, and the Wolverines’ game plan.

During the game, Michigan threw the ball a total of 15 times (44 yards), while running it 55 times (343 yards).

Following the game, plenty took to social media to bash Harbaugh and the Wolverines game plan, saying they need to throw the ball more.

Well, Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and he had a message for the haters.

Harbaugh said some people prefer to travel via the air, some via the ground when asked about offensive balance and identity. “George Patton was able to get the job done on the ground. Neil Armstrong, through the air.”

