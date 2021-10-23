Jim Harbaugh has just one thing on his mind following win over Northwestern

The No. 6 ranked Michigan Wolverines took care of business this afternoon against Northwestern, taking down their guests by a 33-7 final score and setting up a showdown next week against their fellow undefeated rival in Michigan State.

“All focus is there,” head coach Jim Harbaugh explained after the game. “Going to answer some questions about this game, but we’re onto that game now.”

Michigan’s ground game dominated the offense, as Blake Corum finished with 119 yards on 19 carries along with two touchdowns, while Hassan Haskins racked up 110 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns.

“Thought we played extremely well (on offense),” Harbaugh said. “Left some meat on the bone and shot ourselves in the foot a few times.”

Meanwhile, Harbaugh also singled out DJ Turner for his athletic interception early in the 4th quarter.

“DJ Turner, that was one of the best interceptions I’ve seen all season and in recent memory…really happy for DJ. One of my favorite guys,” Harbaugh said.

Speaking of turnovers, RB Donovan Edwards lost the ball after a hit from Coco Azema in the 2nd half, allowing the Wildcats to take over. But for Harbaugh, it’s a learning experience.

“Nobody I love more than Donovan Edwards,” Harbaugh said. “Told him the fumble was a good learning experience for him. We think the world of Donovan.”

