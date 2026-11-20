The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-8 this season, and the Jim Harbaugh hot seat question has reached a national list for the first time. Harbaugh, 62, is in his third year with the Chargers and has two years left after the 2026 season on the five-year deal he signed in January 2024, reported at $80 million.

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Even though the Chargers are having a bad season, is his job safe at the moment? Or is there a chance that something bigger could be happening?

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jim Harbaugh Lands on the Hot Seat List for the First Time

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports ranked the seven NFL head coaches he sees on the hot seat, hottest seat to coolest, in a list updated Thursday night. Vacchiano put the Chargers head coach at No. 7, the coolest of the seven seats, and Harbaugh had been unranked on his previous list.

He said about Harbaugh, “The 0-8 start is damning enough. And to be honest, if this were a head coach with even a slightly lesser pedigree, that start would’ve been enough to justify a midseason firing. After all, this was a team that some thought might be a Super Bowl contender.

Instead, they’ve become one of the most embarrassing and inexplicably bad teams in the league. But here’s the thing that really has to lead to an eventual regime change: QB Justin Herbert has been a mess under Harbaugh and both his offensive coordinators, but he also has three years and more than $185 million left on his contract.

So, since Herbert is only 28 and likely not going anywhere, owner Dean Spanos has to decide whether he thinks Harbaugh is the right guy to fix him. The evidence strongly indicates he is not.”

The Chargers finally won their first game of the season Monday night, 23-20 at Baltimore. They host the New York Jets on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is No. 1 on Vacchiano’s list.

Harbaugh’s Michigan Years Keep Him in the Conversation

Part of the reason a Chargers ranking travels in Michigan is where Harbaugh came from. He coached the Wolverines from 2015 through 2023 and won the national championship in his final season in Ann Arbor before leaving for Los Angeles. As DSN reported Thursday, executives who spoke with NFL insider Jason La Canfora have already floated the idea that Harbaugh walks away from the job on his own rather than waits to be pushed.

Chargers May Have to Decide Between Harbaugh and Herbert

There is going to be an interesting debate about what the Chargers decide to do this offseason. Will Los Angeles have to decide whether to keep either Harbaugh or quarterback Justin Herbert? There are a lot of questions as to why he didn’t fire offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, whom Harbaugh publicly backed as the playcaller during an 0-6 start.

With Harbaugh still keeping McDaniel around, does he even care what happens anymore? It is a lost season for the Chargers. There could be a chance that Los Angeles decides to keep Herbert over Harbaugh in 2027 even though he has two years remaining on his coaching contract.