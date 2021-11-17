Jim Harbaugh makes cameo on ‘The Adventures of Brisco County Jr.’ [Video]

Did you know that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh once made an appearance on the short-lived Bruce Campbell (fellow Michigander) show ‘The Adventures of Brisco County Jr.’?

The video is below and it features Harbaugh with former and current NFL players Terry Bradshaw, Ken Norton Jr., and Carl Banks. It isn’t as funny as Harbaugh’s appearance in ‘Saved by the Bell’, but it’s one more entertaining bit of television.

