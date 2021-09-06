Jim Harbaugh makes unfortunate announcement regarding Michigan WR Ronnie Bell

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines walked away with an impressive win over the Western Michigan Broncos but, unfortunately, they lost senior WR Ronnie Bell along the way.

On Monday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media and he confirmed the worst.

Harbaugh announced just moments ago that Bell will be out for the remainder of the 2021 season with a knee injury.

Harbaugh added that Bell’s injury is repairable by surgery and that he is going to continue to lead from the sideline.

We certainly wish Bell a full and speedy recovery.

Harbaugh: “Talking to Ronnie, he’s going to continue to lead from the sideline and be a big part of our team. Fortunately everything is surgically repairable.” — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) September 6, 2021